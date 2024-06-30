CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

CBIZ Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE CBZ opened at $74.10 on Thursday. CBIZ has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $80.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.61. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $494.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.88 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CBIZ will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of CBIZ

CBIZ Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBZ. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of CBIZ by 309.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,128,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,606,000 after buying an additional 2,364,545 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CBIZ by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,705,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,850,000 after acquiring an additional 986,774 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in CBIZ during the 1st quarter worth $40,590,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the 4th quarter valued at $19,874,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of CBIZ in the 4th quarter valued at $17,804,000. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

