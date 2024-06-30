CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.
CBIZ Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE CBZ opened at $74.10 on Thursday. CBIZ has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $80.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.61. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $494.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.88 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CBIZ will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of CBIZ
CBIZ Company Profile
CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.
