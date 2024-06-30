CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO decreased its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,915 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in CDW were worth $2,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CDW. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in CDW during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CDW during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in CDW in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

CDW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on CDW from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on CDW from $261.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CDW presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $223.84. 2,054,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.26. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $176.89 and a 1-year high of $263.37. The company has a market capitalization of $30.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $227.37 and its 200 day moving average is $233.76.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 67.56%. Sell-side analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.96%.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

