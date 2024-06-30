CEEK VR (CEEK) Reaches Market Cap of $33.05 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 10.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded up 7.3% against the dollar. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $33.05 million and $2.29 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for $0.0410 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00012270 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00009568 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,839.53 or 1.00022802 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00012678 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000065 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00005735 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000049 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.36 or 0.00076607 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.04240776 USD and is up 12.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 123 active market(s) with $643,223.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

