CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Short Interest Update

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 632,700 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the May 31st total of 540,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18.9 days.

CES Energy Solutions Price Performance

Shares of CESDF traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.62. The company had a trading volume of 17,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,985. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.82 and a 200-day moving average of $3.75. CES Energy Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $5.64.

CES Energy Solutions Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.0219 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. CES Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 97.87%.

About CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

