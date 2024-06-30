Cetus Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CETU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cetus Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CETU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 85.7% from the May 31st total of 700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cetus Capital Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CETU. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cetus Capital Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $3,110,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cetus Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,838,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in shares of Cetus Capital Acquisition by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 366,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 168,209 shares during the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cetus Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,318,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in Cetus Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,016,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Cetus Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

CETU stock remained flat at $10.70 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.56. Cetus Capital Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.26 and a fifty-two week high of $11.53.

About Cetus Capital Acquisition

Cetus Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. Cetus Capital Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Taipei, Taiwan.

