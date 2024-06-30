Chellitcoin Price Reaches $0.0081 on Major Exchanges (CHLT)

Chellitcoin (CHLT) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. In the last week, Chellitcoin has traded flat against the dollar. One Chellitcoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Chellitcoin has a total market cap of $3.96 billion and $10.49 worth of Chellitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Chellitcoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Chellitcoin

Chellitcoin was first traded on July 25th, 2021. Chellitcoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Chellitcoin’s official Twitter account is @chellitofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chellitcoin’s official website is chellitcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Chellit focuses on different businesses and integrates with different types of services. The main purpose of this is to introduce an easier payment solution based on blockchain.

[Telegram](https://t.me/chellitofficial)”

Chellitcoin Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chellitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chellitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chellitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chellitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chellitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.