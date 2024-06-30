Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 29.7% from the May 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Price Performance

CHKR remained flat at $0.39 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,376. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.58. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $18.35 million, a PE ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.43.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust had a return on equity of 54.55% and a net margin of 65.92%. The business had revenue of $1.89 million for the quarter.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Cuts Dividend

About Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.0098 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. It has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area.

