China Longyuan Power Group Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPXY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

China Longyuan Power Group Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPXY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a growth of 54.3% from the May 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

China Longyuan Power Group Stock Up 3.5 %

China Longyuan Power Group stock traded up C$0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching C$8.89. The stock had a trading volume of 4,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,781. China Longyuan Power Group has a 52-week low of C$5.62 and a 52-week high of C$10.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.65 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.48.

China Longyuan Power Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.2441 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This is an increase from China Longyuan Power Group’s previous dividend of $0.13.

China Longyuan Power Group Company Profile

China Longyuan Power Group Corporation Limited generates and sells wind and coal power in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments: Wind Power and Coal Power. The company designs, develops, constructs, manages, and operates wind and coal power plants. It also operates other power projects, such as photovoltaic, tidal, biomass, and geothermal.

