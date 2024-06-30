China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
China Natural Resources Price Performance
CHNR opened at $0.78 on Thursday. China Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $8.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.17.
China Natural Resources Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than China Natural Resources
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Receive News & Ratings for China Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.