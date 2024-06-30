Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CMG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.70 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.80 to $70.40 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $54.00 to $65.40 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $48.84 to $61.40 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $64.29.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CMG

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:CMG opened at $62.65 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $35.37 and a 1-year high of $69.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.85, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.21.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 43.74%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, COO Scott Boatwright sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total transaction of $3,509,176.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 120,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,694,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Scott Boatwright sold 55,000 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total transaction of $3,509,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 120,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,694,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $3,166,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,362,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,273,772.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 550,750 shares of company stock valued at $35,023,769. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chipotle Mexican Grill

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 351.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,693 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,101,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 13.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,662,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 18.3% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,940,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.