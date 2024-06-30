Cineverse (CNVS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Cineverse (NASDAQ:CNVS – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 1st. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Cineverse Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CNVS opened at $0.89 on Friday. Cineverse has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $3.93. The company has a market capitalization of $11.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.21.
About Cineverse
