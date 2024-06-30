Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Acquired by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of C. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $867,599,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,109,120,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 16,113,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948,512 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,484,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 873.6% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,138,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,170 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:C traded up $1.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,053,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,738,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $64.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.93. The company has a market capitalization of $121.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.48.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $21.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 62.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on C. HSBC lifted their target price on Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.03.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

