Citigroup Trims Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Target Price to $25.00

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Shares of DBX opened at $22.47 on Wednesday. Dropbox has a one year low of $20.68 and a one year high of $33.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.81. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.68.
Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. Dropbox had a net margin of 20.50% and a negative return on equity of 148.13%. The company had revenue of $631.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.81 million. Analysts anticipate that Dropbox will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Dropbox in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Dropbox by 29,175.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Dropbox during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.
