Citizens Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CZBT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Citizens Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CZBT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share on Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.
Citizens Bancorp of Virginia Price Performance
Shares of CZBT opened at $25.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.05. Citizens Bancorp of Virginia has a 52 week low of $25.35 and a 52 week high of $31.38.
About Citizens Bancorp of Virginia
