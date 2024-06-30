Citizens Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CZBT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Citizens Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CZBT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share on Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

Citizens Bancorp of Virginia Price Performance

Shares of CZBT opened at $25.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.05. Citizens Bancorp of Virginia has a 52 week low of $25.35 and a 52 week high of $31.38.

Get Citizens Bancorp of Virginia alerts:

About Citizens Bancorp of Virginia

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Citizens Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts checking and savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as provides credit cards.

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Bancorp of Virginia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Bancorp of Virginia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.