Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Receives $4.60 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.60.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down from $5.00) on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com lowered Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Clearside Biomedical from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLSD. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,490,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 314,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosalind Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the first quarter worth $3,967,000. 18.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CLSD opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.36. Clearside Biomedical has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $2.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.28 and its 200 day moving average is $1.33.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. It offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema. It also develops CLS-AX, an axitinib injectable suspension for suprachoroidal injection, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat wet AMD.

