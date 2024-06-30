Comparing Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) and Micromobility.com (NASDAQ:MCOM)

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Free Report) and Micromobility.com (NASDAQ:MCOM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Zhihu and Micromobility.com, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zhihu 0 0 1 0 3.00 Micromobility.com 0 0 0 0 N/A

Zhihu currently has a consensus target price of $5.40, indicating a potential upside of 97.80%. Given Zhihu’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Zhihu is more favorable than Micromobility.com.

Volatility & Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Zhihu has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Micromobility.com has a beta of 0.06, indicating that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

28.9% of Zhihu shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.4% of Micromobility.com shares are held by institutional investors. 13.6% of Zhihu shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Micromobility.com shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Zhihu and Micromobility.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zhihu -19.78% -16.88% -11.77% Micromobility.com -723.83% N/A -390.79%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Zhihu and Micromobility.com’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zhihu $591.40 million 0.47 -$118.82 million ($1.14) -2.40 Micromobility.com $13.16 million 0.04 -$62.06 million N/A N/A

Micromobility.com has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zhihu.

Summary

Zhihu beats Micromobility.com on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zhihu

Zhihu Inc. operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services. It also offers information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit. Zhihu Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Micromobility.com

Micromobility.com Inc., an intra-urban transportation company, provides micro-mobility services in Italy and the United States. The company operates through Mobility, Media, and All Other segments. It offers e-scooters, e- bicycles, and e-mopeds. The company provides a sharing economy that allows users to rent electric vehicles directly from the Helbiz mobile application. It is also involved in the acquisition, commercialization, and distribution of contents, such as live sport events; and provision of Helbiz Kitchen, a delivery-only ghost kitchen restaurant that specializes in preparing meals. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

