Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,500 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the May 31st total of 51,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 483,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Compass Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CMPGY traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.71. The stock had a trading volume of 174,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.96. Compass Group has a 1 year low of $23.90 and a 1 year high of $30.19.

About Compass Group

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

