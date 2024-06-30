Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,500 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the May 31st total of 51,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 483,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Compass Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CMPGY traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.71. The stock had a trading volume of 174,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.96. Compass Group has a 1 year low of $23.90 and a 1 year high of $30.19.
About Compass Group
