Compass (NYSE:COMP) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Compass (NYSE:COMP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Compass in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Compass from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Compass from $4.50 to $4.30 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Compass from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Compass from $2.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Compass presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.00.

NYSE:COMP opened at $3.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.58. Compass has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $4.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 2.91.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.07). Compass had a negative net margin of 6.10% and a negative return on equity of 71.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Compass will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 16,900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total value of $72,670,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,570,273 shares in the company, valued at $324,952,173.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports.

