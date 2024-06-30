Contrasting Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) & Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF)

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) and Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF – Get Free Report) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Airbus has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hochschild Mining has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Airbus and Hochschild Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Airbus 5.89% 24.32% 3.26% Hochschild Mining N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Airbus $70.83 billion 1.53 $4.10 billion $1.34 25.55 Hochschild Mining $735.64 million N/A $2.96 million N/A N/A

This table compares Airbus and Hochschild Mining’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Airbus has higher revenue and earnings than Hochschild Mining.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Airbus and Hochschild Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Airbus 0 2 3 0 2.60 Hochschild Mining 0 0 1 0 3.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Airbus shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Airbus beats Hochschild Mining on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Airbus

Airbus SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft, freighter aircraft, regional turboprop aircraft, and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services. The Airbus Helicopters segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells civil and military helicopters; and provides helicopter-related services. The Airbus Defence and Space segment designs, develops, delivers, and supports military air systems and related services. This segment also offers civil and defence space systems for telecommunications, earth observations, navigation, and science and orbital systems; missile and space launcher systems; and services around data processing from platforms, secure communication, and cyber security. The company was formerly known as Airbus Group SE and changed its name to Airbus SE in April 2017. Airbus SE was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.

About Hochschild Mining

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru. It also holds a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine located in Argentina. In addition, the company has a portfolio of projects located across Peru, Argentina, Mexico, United States, Canada, Brazil, and Chile. Further, it is involved in the power generation business. Hochschild Mining plc was founded in 1911 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

