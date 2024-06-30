Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Acquires Shares of 39,125 Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 39,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PMAR. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Brown Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 1.5% in the third quarter. Brown Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000.
Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Stock Down 0.2 %
BATS:PMAR traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.92. The stock had a trading volume of 5,950 shares. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.47. The company has a market capitalization of $736.79 million, a P/E ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 0.44.
About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March
The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.
