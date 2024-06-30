Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Buys New Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 29,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 18,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,759,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter worth $241,000. 87.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.47.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 0.1 %

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $210.72. The company had a trading volume of 6,983,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,440. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $182.96 and a 12-month high of $216.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $206.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.09. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.13, for a total transaction of $455,771.97. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,737,993.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.13, for a total transaction of $455,771.97. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,737,993.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.01, for a total transaction of $1,254,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,393 shares in the company, valued at $11,159,670.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

