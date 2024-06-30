Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Buys New Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,938,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10,957.1% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHM stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $77.83. 226,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,589. The company has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $62.87 and a 1 year high of $81.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.28.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

