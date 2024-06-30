Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Invests $207,000 in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STWD. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 49.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Performance

STWD stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $18.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,761,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,576. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.03. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.07 and a 12-month high of $22.29.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 138.13%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on STWD shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price objective (down from $22.50) on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.88.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

