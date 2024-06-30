Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Makes New $211,000 Investment in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 5.0% in the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 85 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NYSE CSL traded down $6.02 on Friday, hitting $405.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,032,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,245. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $235.79 and a 52-week high of $430.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $409.74 and a 200-day moving average of $365.95.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 19.71%.
In other news, CAO Stephen Aldrich sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.50, for a total value of $435,262.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 54,927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.06, for a total transaction of $23,072,635.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,399,039.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen Aldrich sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.50, for a total transaction of $435,262.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,059 shares of company stock valued at $24,334,065 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts recently commented on CSL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $455.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $412.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.00.
Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.
