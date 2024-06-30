Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Makes New $211,000 Investment in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 5.0% in the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 85 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

NYSE CSL traded down $6.02 on Friday, hitting $405.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,032,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,245. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $235.79 and a 52-week high of $430.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $409.74 and a 200-day moving average of $365.95.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.98. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.06 million. Equities analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 19.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 19.71%.

Insider Transactions at Carlisle Companies

In other news, CAO Stephen Aldrich sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.50, for a total value of $435,262.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 54,927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.06, for a total transaction of $23,072,635.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,399,039.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen Aldrich sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.50, for a total transaction of $435,262.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,059 shares of company stock valued at $24,334,065 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on CSL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $455.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $412.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Carlisle Companies

About Carlisle Companies

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.