Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Takes $16.61 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 34,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,613,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $500.13. 5,598,571 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,176,927. The company has a fifty day moving average of $485.02 and a 200 day moving average of $466.41. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $375.95 and a 12 month high of $505.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

