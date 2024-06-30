COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSDXF) Short Interest Update

COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSDXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,643,900 shares, a decrease of 41.4% from the May 31st total of 4,513,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CSDXF remained flat at $1.33 during trading on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average is $1.08. COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation has a 52-week low of $0.84 and a 52-week high of $1.39.
COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Company Profile
