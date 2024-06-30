COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decline of 47.7% from the May 31st total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

COSCO SHIPPING Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CICOY traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.67. 5,235 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,727. COSCO SHIPPING has a one year low of $4.34 and a one year high of $9.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.91 and a 200 day moving average of $6.16.

Get COSCO SHIPPING alerts:

COSCO SHIPPING Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.126 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.

COSCO SHIPPING Company Profile

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, managing and operating container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for COSCO SHIPPING Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COSCO SHIPPING and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.