Cosmos 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $13.35 Million (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 30th. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. Cosmos has a total market cap of $2.60 billion and approximately $13.35 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for about $6.66 or 0.00010737 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.66 or 0.00046230 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00008523 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00012929 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00005562 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,930,671 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.