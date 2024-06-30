Coston McIsaac & Partners Has $328,000 Stock Holdings in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

Coston McIsaac & Partners lessened its holdings in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Free Report) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,691 shares during the quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners owned 0.07% of Camden National worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Camden National by 364.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Camden National by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,302,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,753,000 after acquiring an additional 73,600 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Camden National by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Camden National by 147.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Camden National by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,236,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,542,000 after acquiring an additional 135,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Camden National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 1st.

Camden National Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CAC traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.00. 524,879 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,286. The company has a market cap of $482.13 million, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.75. Camden National Co. has a twelve month low of $26.52 and a twelve month high of $39.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $41.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.72 million. Camden National had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 16.56%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Camden National Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camden National Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. Camden National’s payout ratio is presently 55.81%.

Camden National Company Profile



Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

