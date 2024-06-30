Coston McIsaac & Partners Has $582,000 Holdings in ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:TDV)

Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its holdings in ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:TDV – Free Report) by 160.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,984 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners owned about 0.20% of ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDV. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $633,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the period.

BATS:TDV traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $74.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,266 shares. The stock has a market cap of $290.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.81.

The ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF (TDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of U.S. technology companies that have dividend growth of at least 7 years. TDV was launched on Nov 5, 2019 and is managed by ProShares.

