CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

CPS Technologies Stock Performance

CPSH opened at $1.70 on Wednesday. CPS Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $3.08. The stock has a market cap of $24.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.75 and its 200 day moving average is $2.03.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.91 million during the quarter. CPS Technologies had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 2.92%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CPS Technologies Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CPS Technologies stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CPS Technologies Co. ( NASDAQ:CPSH Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,321 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.11% of CPS Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPS Technologies Corporation provides advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers metal matrix composites such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heat spreaders for use in internet switches and routers.

Featured Articles

