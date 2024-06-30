CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income (LON:CYN) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $191.08

Shares of CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income plc (LON:CYN – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 191.08 ($2.42) and traded as low as GBX 184.40 ($2.34). CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income shares last traded at GBX 189 ($2.40), with a volume of 61,617 shares trading hands.

CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 11.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £125.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -945.00 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 191.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 174.32.

CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were paid a GBX 1.26 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3,000.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income

In related news, insider Alun Evans acquired 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.16) per share, for a total transaction of £4,930 ($6,253.96). 4.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

City Natural Resources High Yield Trust plc is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the mining and resources sectors. For its fixed income portion, it primarily invests in mining, resource and industrial fixed interest securities such as preference shares, loan stocks and corporate bonds.

