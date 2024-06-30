CRA Financial Services LLC Acquires 140 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 86,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,820,000 after purchasing an additional 17,717 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 142.3% during the 4th quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 15,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 8,913 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,074,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,376,000 after acquiring an additional 48,697 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.11. 347,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,503. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.29. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.63 and a 52 week high of $91.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

