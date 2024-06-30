CRA Financial Services LLC Buys 33,975 Shares of iShares Large Cap Moderate Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:IVVM)

CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Large Cap Moderate Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:IVVM – Free Report) by 46.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 107,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,975 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Large Cap Moderate Buffer ETF worth $3,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
iShares Large Cap Moderate Buffer ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA IVVM traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.96. 20,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,549. iShares Large Cap Moderate Buffer ETF has a 1 year low of $24.47 and a 1 year high of $29.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.55.
