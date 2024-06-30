CRA Financial Services LLC Decreases Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV)

CRA Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV – Free Report) by 30.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,225 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC owned 0.46% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth $13,744,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 564.4% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 84,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after buying an additional 71,676 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $875,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth approximately $662,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 12,620 shares in the last quarter.

In other Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November news, CEO Giorgio R. Saumat bought 709,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.10 per share, with a total value of $70,984.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,118,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,111,857.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,235,070 shares of company stock valued at $136,874.

Shares of UNOV stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $33.32. 686 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $54.99 million, a P/E ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.44.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (UNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

