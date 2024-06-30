CRA Financial Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB)

CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) by 168.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,525 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC owned about 0.13% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 109,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 11,859 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 724.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 384,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,134,000 after purchasing an additional 337,864 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 828.2% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,091,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,297,000 after purchasing an additional 974,209 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the 1st quarter worth approximately $543,000. Finally, Southland Equity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 152,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,215,000 after purchasing an additional 10,497 shares in the last quarter.

PFEB traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,571 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.76. The company has a market capitalization of $766.89 million, a P/E ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.47.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

