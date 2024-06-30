CRA Financial Services LLC Has $428,000 Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:BNOV)

CRA Financial Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:BNOV – Free Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the third quarter valued at $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 36,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, BCS Wealth Management raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 11,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Stock Performance

BATS:BNOV traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.38. 2,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $105.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.07.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund is an actively managed ETF designed to track the price return of the S&P 500 with capped gains and some buffering against losses over a predetermined period. BNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

