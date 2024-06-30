CRA Financial Services LLC Invests $325,000 in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vicus Capital raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 694,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,480,000 after acquiring an additional 32,947 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 258,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,732,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 20.2% during the first quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 20,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 454.2% during the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 150,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after acquiring an additional 123,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

FBND stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.93. 1,122,481 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,244,409. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.18. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $42.45 and a 1 year high of $46.21.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

