CRA Financial Services LLC Makes New $775,000 Investment in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCPB. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 330,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,762,000 after purchasing an additional 79,575 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 153.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 63,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 38,485 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 110.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 240,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,748,000 after purchasing an additional 126,317 shares during the period. Finally, Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,602,000 after purchasing an additional 18,040 shares during the period.

Shares of JCPB stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $46.33. The stock had a trading volume of 439,675 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.17.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.202 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

