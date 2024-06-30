CRA Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:BFEB)

CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:BFEB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000. CRA Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFEB. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 1,520.3% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 242,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,526,000 after purchasing an additional 227,546 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,207,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 43.5% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 141,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 42,903 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,473,000. Finally, BCS Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 93.4% in the first quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 27,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 13,324 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BFEB stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,616 shares. The company has a market cap of $229.62 million, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.54.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (BFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

