Creditcoin Price Hits $0.48 on Top Exchanges (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 29th. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $167.49 million and approximately $11.50 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00000787 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001461 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,570,839 coins and its circulating supply is 350,092,249 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

