Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $60.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 33.96% from the stock’s current price.

CRNX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Jonestrading increased their price target on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CRNX

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $44.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 0.64. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $15.76 and a twelve month high of $53.70.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.09). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 42.50% and a negative net margin of 4,223.27%. The company had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.85) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 107,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total transaction of $5,307,931.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,719,759. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 107,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $5,307,931.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,485 shares in the company, valued at $12,719,759. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeff E. Knight sold 956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $42,427.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,333,500.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 197,230 shares of company stock valued at $9,529,850 in the last three months. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,823,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,966,000 after acquiring an additional 814,360 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,640,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,261,000 after acquiring an additional 38,523 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,575,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,349,000 after acquiring an additional 72,624 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,817,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,904,000 after acquiring an additional 270,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,987,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,725,000 after acquiring an additional 404,443 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.