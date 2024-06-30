Criterion Capital Advisors LLC Sells 265 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Criterion Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 686 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Home Depot by 300.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 8,371 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 6,280 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $773,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Home Depot by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,929 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kidder Stephen W grew its position in Home Depot by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 28,789 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,699,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on HD. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD traded up $2.75 on Friday, reaching $344.24. 6,344,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,519,389. The stock has a market cap of $341.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $396.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $338.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $352.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

