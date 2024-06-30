Critical Review: Vivani Medical (NASDAQ:VANI) and Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE)

Vivani Medical (NASDAQ:VANI – Get Free Report) and Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Vivani Medical has a beta of 3.22, meaning that its share price is 222% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nuwellis has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Vivani Medical and Nuwellis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivani Medical N/A -93.91% -47.76% Nuwellis -202.97% -316.90% -166.33%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivani Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A Nuwellis 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Vivani Medical and Nuwellis, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.8% of Vivani Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.1% of Nuwellis shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.6% of Vivani Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Nuwellis shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vivani Medical and Nuwellis’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vivani Medical N/A N/A -$25.65 million ($0.50) -2.52 Nuwellis $8.86 million 10.25 -$20.21 million ($8.30) -0.61

Nuwellis has higher revenue and earnings than Vivani Medical. Vivani Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nuwellis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Vivani Medical beats Nuwellis on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vivani Medical

Vivani Medical, Inc., a clinical stage company, develops various implants that treat chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. It engages in developing a portfolio of miniature drug implants to deliver minimally fluctuating drug profiles; and implantable visual prostheses devices to deliver useful artificial vision to blind individuals. The company is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

About Nuwellis

Nuwellis, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medical devices used in ultrafiltration therapy. The company's products are the Aquadex FlexFlow and Aquadex SmartFlow systems, which are indicated for the treatment of patients suffering from fluid overload who have failed diuretics. Its Aquadex FlexFlow system includes a console, disposable blood circuit set, and disposable catheter. The company sells its products to hospitals and clinics through its direct salesforce in the United States; and through independent specialty distributors primarily in Austria, Brazil, Colombia, the Czech Republic, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, India, Israel, Italy, Panama. Romania, Singapore, Slovakia, Spain, Switzerland, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as CHF Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Nuwellis, Inc. in April 2021. Nuwellis, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

