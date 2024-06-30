D.B. Root & Company LLC Has $22.15 Million Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 356,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,600 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up about 7.5% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. D.B. Root & Company LLC owned about 0.06% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $22,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 21.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 221,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,214,000 after buying an additional 38,925 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 32.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 14.2% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 30.7% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 12.0% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 199,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,089,000 after buying an additional 21,344 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,362,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738,162. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.13. The firm has a market cap of $41.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $48.31 and a 12-month high of $64.99.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

