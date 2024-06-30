D.B. Root & Company LLC Lowers Stock Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

D.B. Root & Company LLC trimmed its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $310,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in AptarGroup by 92.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,112,000 after buying an additional 42,682 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 8.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 251,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,458,000 after acquiring an additional 20,471 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 110.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 8,271 shares in the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AptarGroup from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, William Blair upgraded AptarGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Hedi Tlili sold 4,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $672,347.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,799.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AptarGroup news, insider Hedi Tlili sold 4,634 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $672,347.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,799.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.92, for a total transaction of $476,544.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,474,454.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,659 shares of company stock worth $1,269,976. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE:ATR traded down $3.06 on Friday, reaching $140.81. The stock had a trading volume of 435,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,124. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.17 and a 200 day moving average of $138.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.60. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.63 and a 12-month high of $151.73.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.13. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $915.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.40 million. On average, research analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.19%.

About AptarGroup

(Free Report)

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.