D.B. Root & Company LLC Sells 14,111 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

D.B. Root & Company LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 155,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,111 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $9,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

SCHB traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.87. 720,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,919. The stock has a market cap of $28.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.06. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.46 and a fifty-two week high of $63.52.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

