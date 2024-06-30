Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Purchased by Red Door Wealth Management LLC

Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,407 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $3,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 30,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 15,933 shares in the last quarter. NFC Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at $22,473,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,595,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,499,000 after acquiring an additional 213,763 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,008,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,250,000 after acquiring an additional 226,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at $88,885,000. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on DAR. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.45.

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.75. 2,760,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,019,124. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.47 and its 200 day moving average is $43.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.67. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.94 and a 12 month high of $71.60.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

About Darling Ingredients

(Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.