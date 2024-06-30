Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Short Interest Down 59.4% in June

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decrease of 59.4% from the May 31st total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 199,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Dassault Systèmes Stock Performance

Dassault Systèmes stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.79. The company had a trading volume of 77,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,884. The firm has a market cap of $50.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Dassault Systèmes has a one year low of $35.62 and a one year high of $53.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.10 and a 200 day moving average of $44.35.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Dassault Systèmes had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 18.30%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dassault Systèmes will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Dassault Systèmes Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.2491 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Dassault Systèmes’s previous dividend of $0.19. Dassault Systèmes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.35%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dassault Systèmes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dassault Systèmes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 89,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS provides easy-to-use 2D and 3D product development solutions accessible to any business; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for intersection of natural resources, infrastructure, and urban planning; and BIOVIA that develops chemicals, biologics, and materials experiences.

