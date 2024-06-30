Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Short Interest Down 59.4% in June

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decrease of 59.4% from the May 31st total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 199,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Dassault Systèmes Stock Performance
Dassault Systèmes stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.79. The company had a trading volume of 77,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,884. The firm has a market cap of $50.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Dassault Systèmes has a one year low of $35.62 and a one year high of $53.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.10 and a 200 day moving average of $44.35.
Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Dassault Systèmes had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 18.30%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dassault Systèmes will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.
Dassault Systèmes Increases Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dassault Systèmes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dassault Systèmes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 89,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Dassault Systèmes
Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS provides easy-to-use 2D and 3D product development solutions accessible to any business; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for intersection of natural resources, infrastructure, and urban planning; and BIOVIA that develops chemicals, biologics, and materials experiences.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Dassault Systèmes
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Upwork Stock’s Outlook: Numbers Solid Despite Gen-AI Challenges
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- What is a Special Dividend?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Systèmes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Systèmes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.