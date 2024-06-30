Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) Short Interest Update

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, a growth of 72.7% from the May 31st total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Data I/O

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Data I/O stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,796 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Data I/O as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 36.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Data I/O Stock Performance

Shares of DAIO stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.76. 46,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,608. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.17. Data I/O has a 12-month low of $2.64 and a 12-month high of $4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 4.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Data I/O ( NASDAQ:DAIO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Data I/O had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $6.10 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Data I/O will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Singular Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Data I/O in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Data I/O Company Profile

Data I/O Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data for the ICs.

